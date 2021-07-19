Funeral Service for Mrs. Marilyn Langley Jennings, 83, of Lafayette, Alabama, will be Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Dr. Dixon Mitchell and Elder Richard Pinnell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jennings passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence. She was born on May 23, 1938, in Camp Hill, Alabama to James Marion Langley and Mary Ellen Pinnell Langley. She was a member of United Methodist Church of Lafayette. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked as an administrator and registrar for the Chambers County Department of Public Health where she was awarded the prestigious Virginia Kendrick Award for her loyalty and dedication to public health. During her career she served as secretary for the AIPHA clerical section, served as executive board member of the Alabama Public Health Association and was awarded the first Alabama Bureau of Vital Statistics Award for outstanding performance in 1988. She served as member and President of the Study Club in Camp Hill and was an active member of the Treasure Forrest Association, which promoted wise use of land resources.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bobby Jennings of Lafayette; son, Joseph Michael Jennings (Bethany) of Auburn; daughter, Susan Camille Davis (Joseph) of LaFayette; grandchild, Taylor Jennings; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Marley, Mason, and Tyson Jennings all of Vestavia; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A special comment from her loving children, Joseph Michael Jennings and Susan Camille Jennings Davis…“she was the most loving and caring mother we could have ever asked for.”
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.