Mrs. Marie Maurin Carlisle
1923 - 2021
Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life for Mrs. Marie Maurin Carlisle, 98, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Father Victor Ingalls and Pastor Stephen Phelan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the Church.
Mrs. Carlisle passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. She was born on January 21, 1923 in Hammond, Louisiana to Robert Anthony Maurin and Caroline Edith Tufaino Maurin. She was a founding member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church and was active there for many years. She came to Alexander City as a war bride and became very active in the community. She owned and operated Marie’s School of the Dance. She loved her family dearly and they were everything to her. She and her husband served as a host family to several Vietnamese families following the Vietnam War.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Phelan (Dr. Steve) of Birmingham, Ray W. Carlisle of Alexander City and Colleen C. Murphy (Randy) of Pike Road; grandchildren, Stephen Phelan (Bradford), Crissy Fairly (Erle), Courtney Carlisle, Maury Carlisle, Lee Murphy (Catie), and Tyler Murphy (Ash); great-grandchildren, James Hunter Fairly, Ford Phelan, Milly Phelan, Sullivan Murphy, Virginia Grace Phelan, Sawyer Murphy, Salem Carlisle, Greer Murphy, Mac Phelan, Camden Murphy, Charlotte Eden Carlisle, and Hope Carlisle; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Herman Carlisle; her parents; brothers, Paul G. Maurin, Robert Anthony Maurin, and William E. Maurin; granddaughter-in-law, Nikki Pilot Carlisle; and special cousin, Ray Kent.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions may be made to St John the Apostle Catholic Church 454 North Central Ave. Alexander City, AL 35010, or to The Studio Arts and Education 3674 Highway 63 South Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.