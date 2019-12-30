Mrs. Marie Bryant Fuller
1938 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Marie Bryant Fuller, 81, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillabee Baptist Church. Dr. Josh Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fuller passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on August 30, 1938 in Opelika, Alabama to Roy Bryant and Katie Belle Reason Bryant. She was a member of Hillabee Baptist Church. Marie was a lifetime musician, playing the piano and organ from the age of 14, at various churches. She loved cooking for others and entertaining. She loved her girls and especially her great grandbabies.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Marie Fuller of Alexander City and Kathy Leigh Jordan (Keith) of Goodwater; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Josephine Thompson of Opelika; sisters-in-law, Ellen Bryant of Opelika and Carol Adams of Alexander City; and brother-in-law, Raybon Thornton of Eclectic.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Donald Fuller; her parents; and brothers, Edward Bryant and Harold Bryant.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Hillabee Baptist Church, 1781 Hialeah Circle, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.