Mrs. Margaret Ann Dunham
1940 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Margaret Ann Dunham, 80, of Wetumpka, will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dunham passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 3, 1940 in Lions, Louisiana to Ulric Michel and Sidonie Oubre Michel. Mrs. Dunham was a proud Cajun with a firecracker personality. She was a social butterfly and loved to be around people, and you always knew where you stood with her. She enjoyed cooking, especially cajun food and sewing was a favorite hobby. She loved life and plenty of company and making a home for all her loved ones.
She is survived by her children, Calvin Livingston Jr. of Goodwater, Jody Livingston of Kellyton, Gina Powell (Ronnie) of Alexander City, Connie Rollins (Timothy) of Wetumpka and Barry Livingston of Rockford; grandchildren, Trisha Livingston (Terry), Melissa Livingston (Samuel), William Livingston, Pamela Rollins and Hunter Rollins; a host of great-grandchildren; and brother, Roger Michel of New Orleans.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur Dunham; and three sisters and four brothers.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
