Mrs. Madene Dunham Howard
1924 - 2019
Graveside Service for Mrs. Madene Dunham Howard, 95, of Goodwater, Alabama will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Smyrna Cemetery. Rev. James Long will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Howard passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on April 1, 1924 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Ausie E. Dunham and Elo Mae Reams Dunham. Mrs. Howard loved her family dearly. She was a great cook and was known for her fried chicken. Mrs. Howard enjoyed working word puzzles, fishing, springtime, summer and had a special passion for growing flowers.
She is survived by her sons, Leon Michael Howard (Susan) and Randy Howard; sister, Jeanette D. Johnson; grandchildren, Chris Howard (Lisa), Jenny McClay (Brian), Kimberly Raburn (Michael) and Kristi Weeks (Jeff); eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon C. Howard; parents; three sisters and two brothers.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.