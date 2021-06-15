Mrs. Louise Harry Phillips
1925 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Louise Harry Phillips, 96, of New Site, Alabama, will be Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Site United Methodist Church. Rev. Paul Vick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem-New Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at New Site United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Phillips passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City, Alabama. She was born on March 8, 1925 in New Site, Alabama to Robert "Bob" Howard Harry and Rena Mann Harry. Mrs. Phillips loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of New Site United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She retired from Russell #6 after 48 years of service. Mrs. Phillips was a former member of the Alexander City Bowling League. She also enjoyed cooking, family reunions, growing yellow roses, and playing bingo.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Butler (Terry); sons, Jimmy Phillips (Judy) and Perry Phillips (Teresa); grandchildren, Dawn Norris (Steve), Stephan Butler (Kimberly), Bryan Phillips (Sara), Jamie Butler (Paige), Dana Sims (Michael), Christopher Phillips (Christina), and Sean Phillips (Melissa); and seventeen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Leslie Phillips, Sr.; parents; sisters, Madean Mann and Genelle Malone; and brothers, James Howard Harry and Robert Pelmer Harry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Site UMC or to one’s church in her memory.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.