Graveside Service for Mrs. Louise Austin Price, 91, of Auburn, Alabama formerly of Alexander City, Alabama will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Hillview Memorial Park. Randy Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Price passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bethany House. She was born on October 2, 1931 in Equality, Alabama to Richard Loyall and Maggie Larue Harris Austin. Mrs. Price loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom she was affectionally known as “Lou Lou”. She was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church and formerly Comer Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Price retired from Russell Corp. after over 40 years of service. After Mrs. Price retired, she moved to Auburn with her son Wayne, and she graciously helped Melanie and Stephanie with their events and getting them to where they needed to be. She loved working in the yard, cutting her grass, and watching Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves with her son Wayne.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne Price and Terry Price (Marcalyn) both of Auburn, Alabama; grandchildren, Melanie Shores (Josh) and Stephanie Donnelly (Jake); great-grandchildren, Emma Shores, Austin Shores, and Blakely Donnelly; and sisters, Emogene Austin and Mable Austin both of Rockford, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Harlan Price; parents; and sisters, Lorene Phillips and Annie Lee Ward.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Hospice Angels, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Bldg. 100, Auburn, Alabama 36830.
