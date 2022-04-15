Graveside Service for Mrs. Lou Wilson, 91, of Alexander City, Alabama, was held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Mike Densmore officiated.
Mrs. Wilson passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her residence. She was born on March 25, 1931, in Alexander City, Alabama to Howell Curtis McAlister and Claudie Robertson McAlister. Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, playing solitaire and was an avid Crimson Tide fan.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ted Wilson; daughter, Leanne Wilson Price (Wade); granddaughter, Alexis W. Collier (Corey); grandson, Wade Hampton Price; great-grandchildren, Hagan Kane Collier, Jacelyn Hope Collier; sister, Shirley Pearce (Lewey); brothers, Elmer McAlister (Ann), Avery McAlister (Sybil), Frank McAlister (Geneva); brother-in-law, Don Thomas; thirty-seven nieces and nephews and a plethora of great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Wilson; parents; sisters, Geneva Strickland, Sarah Spraggins, Joyce Branch, Julia Thomas; brothers, Reynolds McAlister, Alvin "Bud" McAlister, Robert McAlister; sisters-in-law, Irma McAlister, Harriet McAlister, Peggy McAlister; brothers-in-law, James Strickland, Bill Spraggins and Jack Branch.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Flint Hill United Methodist Church, 2858 Flint Hill Road, Alexander City, AL, 35010.