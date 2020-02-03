Mrs. Lou Jean Cannon
1937 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Lou Jean Cannon, 83, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Jeffrey Fuller and Rev. Joe Fain will officiate. Burial will follow in the Brownville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cannon passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 29, 1937 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Thomas Bagley and Wilma Roper Bagley. She was an active lifetime member of Goodwater Baptist Church and secretary for the past fifteen years. She was the matriarch of the church. She served her country as a military wife, traveling all over the world with her husband and family. She was an active member of the Goodwater Senior Citizen Center. She was famous for her peanut butter fudge. “Momma Lou” loved her friends and family dearly and would never let anyone leave without saying, “I love you.”
She is survived by her son, Billy B. Cannon (Judith), Jr. of Goodwater, AL; daughters, Loretta Proctor of Goodwater, AL, Bonnie Dunham of Goodwater, AL, and Cindy Cannon of Sylacauga, AL; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Robert Earl Bagley (Patricia) of Goodwater, AL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy B. Cannon, Sr.; parents; sisters, Ruby Ann Self and Betty Rose Cooper; sons-in-law, Samuel Proctor and Glenn E. Dunham; granddaughter, Melanie Dunham Wilhite; and grandson-in-law, Derick Williams.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Goodwater Baptist Church or Cancer Outreach and Community Hope (C.O.A.C.H.).
