Mrs. Lorene Winslett Wilder
1924 - 2020
Mrs. Lorene Wilder, 95, of Dadeville, passed away April 28, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and member of the Dadeville Community.
A private family service will be held.
She was born to the late Ulysis Jackson Winslett and Willie Hazel Fuller Winslett, June 30, 1924 in Camp Hill, AL. Lorene graduated from Camp Hill High School in 1941 and received a secretarial degree from Southern Industrial Institute, Inc. (Lyman Ward Military Academy) Camp Hill, AL. She was employed with an ammunitions plant in Childersburg during WWII and later as a Home Demonstration Agent in Tallapoosa County. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Dadeville where she served as superintendent of adult women. She was active in many civic clubs: Delphic Club, Worthwhile Club where she served as president, Philomatic Club, American Legion where she held many offices including serving on its executive board, Friends of the Dadeville Public Library and was also involved with the youth of the community working with the Girl Scouts of America and Girls State and was selected as First Lady of Dadeville in 1965. She loved traveling around the country with her husband and attending Auburn football games. She was an avid golfer and cherished her tournament win at Peeble Beach, CA.
She married the late Robert Hill Wilder in 1947 and they lived together for 48 years in Dadeville, AL. She is survived by her four children: Sheila W. Gulledge of Dadeville, Robert H. Wilder Jr. (Barbara) of Dadeville, Patricia W. Harris of Dadeville and James F. Wilder (Gail) of Alexander City, seven grandchildren: Stephanie Dawn Shivers Lane (Michael), Robert Drew Wilder (Carrie), Alexis Lauren Wilder, Brianne Harris, James Cole Harris (Katie), Gregory Matthew Wilder and Erin Lynn Wilder Pack (Jim), nine great grandchildren: Meredith Reid Lane, Preston Hill Lane, Granger Wilder, Winslett Wilder, Joshua Aiden Humphrey, Jacob Aston Humphrey, Nealey Beck Harris, Nolan Heath Sims and Clayton Lee Sims, one sister Helen Jacqueline Tucker of Mobile and many nieces, nephews ( including a special niece Elizabeth Yarbrough), and grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister Frances Viola Winslett Conn.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Dadeville 178 S. Tallassee Street Dadeville, AL 36853 or the charity of your choice.
