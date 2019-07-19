Mrs. Lorene A. Phillips
1927 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Lorene A. Phillips, 91, of Rockford, Alabama, will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Rockford United Methodist Church. Rev. John Mann will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rockford City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:45 am to 10:45 am at Rockford United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Phillips passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born on August 10, 1927 in Equality, Alabama to Loyall Austin and LaRue Harris Austin. Mrs. Phillips was a 70 year member of the Rockford United Methodist Church. Mrs. Phillips had a spiritual gift of hospitality. She loved her family dearly, especially cooking for them and caring for them. Mrs. Phillips also enjoyed traveling by car, fishing, watching sporting events, flowers, gardening and embroidery.
She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Hiram "Pete" S. Phillips; daughter, Betty Phillips Stricklen (Martin); sons, Richard Hiram Phillips (Carleta), Donald Keith Phillips (Donna) and Gary Marvin Phillips (Angela); thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and her sisters, Emogene Austin, Louise Price, Annie Lee Ward and Mable Austin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.