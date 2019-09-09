Mrs. Lois “June” Stark
1935 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Lois “June” Stark, 84, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Faith Temple. Pastor Dick Stark will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stark passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on September 3, 1935 in Daviston, Alabama to Gordon Clarence Vickers and Mary Lena Welch Vickers. She was an active member at Faith Temple. Mrs. Stark truly had a servant’s heart when it came to helping others. She was a loving and selfless lady, never met a stranger, and volunteered in any area of the church where there was a need. She retired from Russell Mills as a supervisor after 40 + years of service. Her family said she made excellent cornbread dressing, roast beef and cakes that would melt in your mouth and were always a hit at church events. June had many hobbies that included quilting, making dresses, baby blankets, yard work and watching her favorite show Wheel of Fortune. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Gordon (Duri) Stark of University Place, WA and Jerry Randall Stark of Southaven, MS; daughter, Nancy Joyce (Brent) Stark-Pemberton of Alexander City; grandchildren, Olivia Duri Stark, Jacob Robert Stark, Christopher Luke Stark, Caitlynn Rhea (Brandon) Kamerzink, Nathaniel Lee Stark, Ansli Amber Pemberton, Zachary Brent Pemberton, and Maggi McKenzie Pemberton; great-grandchildren, Gavin Jones, Chloe Jones, and Elijah Cole Kamerzink; brothers, Gerald Doyle Vickers, James (Diane) Vickers, and Cohen (Judy) Vickers; sister, Joyce Ann Vickers-Hughes; sister-in-law, Nancy Stark (Francis) Haynes; brother-in-law, Bobby (Charlotte) Stark and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jerry H. Stark and her parents.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Mision Vida Nueva, 305 Lancelot Lane, Opelika, AL, 36801 or donations may be made through Faith Temple, 425 Franklin Street, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.