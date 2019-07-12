Mrs. Lois Christine Lynch
1933 - 2019
Funeral service for Mrs. Lois Christine Lynch, 86, of Goodwater, will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Chapel Baptist Church. Rev. Mark Smith will officiate. Mrs. Lynch will lie instate for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Oak Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lynch passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Lineville Health and Rehab. She was born on July 9, 1933 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Pellam Anderson Williamson and Katie Mae Campbell Williamson. Christine will be remembered as a selfless and devoted wife and mother who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength. She never complained and always looked to a better future. She had the “patience of a saint” and never lost her temper or raised her voice. As a mother, she was always supportive and encouraging, always wise and kind, and was proud of her children.
She loved cooking, sewing, gardening, flea markets, taking care of her family and a good laugh with her sisters and nieces. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ralph Eugene Lynch of Goodwater; son, Phillip Lynch of Goodwater; grandchildren, Scott Mitchell, Renee Hurst (Todd), Kevin Lynch, Kristie Taylor (Darin), Beth Thornton (Chris), Alex Lynch and Ashley Nelson (David); a host of great grandchildren; brother, Ben Williamson (Patsy) of Sylacauga; and sister, Catherine Edwards of Sycamore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Deborah Kemp and Teresa Haynes; sons, Doug Lynch and Danny Lynch; sisters, Ondine Milam and Evelyn Adams; brothers, P.A. Williamson, Harold Williamson, Lee Williamson, Woodrow Williamson, Cliff Williamson and Morgan Williamson.
