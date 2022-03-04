Funeral services for Mrs. Lisa Annette Champion, 49, of Alexander City, AL will be held on Thursday, February 24, at 11:00 A.M. at Campground United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 23, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Champion passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. She was born on March 9, 1972 in Tallapoosa County, AL to James Winston Traywick and Vena Louise Traywick. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend to many and a child of God. She selflessly poured her heart into everything that she did and lent her creativity to multiple family endeavors and businesses-Carlisle Gifts and Soda Fountain, Hometown Pharmacy and Magnolia Main Boutique, which she operated with her daughters.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Daniel D. Champion; daughters Leanna C. Easterwood (Scotty), and Madison C. Champion; son Zachary D. Champion; grandchild Kason S. Easterwood; mother V. Louise Traywick; siblings Linda Gilmore (Bates), Lynn Traywick (Debra), Donald Traywick (Tammy); nieces Anna Traywick, Camaryn Traywick and Savannah Traywick; nephews Ethan Gilmore and David Traywick.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Winston Traywick.