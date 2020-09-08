Mrs. Lisa Ann Wilson
1978 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Lisa Ann Wilson, 42, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Alexander City. Dr. Steve King and Dr. John Watkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wilson passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 1, 1978 in Alexander City, Alabama to Larry W. Browning and Becky G. Garrett Browning. She was an active member of First Baptist Church and was a woman of great faith. She was always willing to share her testimony and encourage others. She loved being a group leader at Discovery at First United Methodist Church. She loved her family dearly, her friends as well as the friends of her children. She received great joy from attending her children’s activities. Lisa worked as a physical therapist for the Alexander City Board of Education and the Tallapoosa County Board of Education and loved the children she served. Lisa will be forever remembered for her courage and contagious smile.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Bryan Wilson of Alexander City; her children Owen Brady Wilson and Julie Ann Wilson; mother, Becky G. Browning of Jacksons Gap; brother, Bradley Wayne Browning (Leigh Ellen) of Pelham; in-laws, David and Angie Wilson; brothers-in-law, David Wilson, Jr. and Jason Wilson (Laurie); and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry W. Browning.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Tallapoosa Caring Refuge 2036 Cherokee Road Alexander City, AL 35010 or to The Alexander City Board of Education Special Education Dept. 375 Lee Street Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.