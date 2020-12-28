Mrs. Linda Wigley Whitfield
1951 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Linda Wigley Whitfield, 69, of Deatsville and formerly of Dadeville, will be Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dadeville City Cemetery. Pastor Tom Gaylord will officiate.
Mrs. Whitfield passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Prattville Baptist Hospital. She was born on March 1, 1951 in Camp Hill, Alabama to Joseph Forney Wigley and Reba White Wigley. Mrs. Whitfield was a member of Old Union Baptist Church and attended Centerpoint Fellowship Church in Wetumpka with her daughter. She was an avid animal lover and loved to cook, with icebox fruitcake being a specialty of hers. She also enjoyed composing her own cookbooks.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Brown (Dallas) of Tallassee; step-son, Chris Whitfield of Lanett; granddaughter, Kim Brown of Alpharetta, GA; sister, Gail Brown of Lanett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jerry Lee Whitfield.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.