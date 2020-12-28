Mrs. Linda Joiner Browning
1949 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Linda Joiner Browning, 71, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Pastor Freddie Edwards will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Browning passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 29, 1949 in Alexander City, Alabama to William Henry Joiner and Annie Bertha Hearn Joiner. She was a member of West End Baptist Church and loved her church dearly. Linda was an avid animal lover and loved rescuing animals. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She loved dancing, singing and cooking. Linda loved her family very much and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Karen Brown of Alexander City; sons, Kenneth Lamar Brown (Janel) of Sylacauga and Kelvin Lowell Brown (Carolyn) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Heaven Pressley, Trustin Pressley, Amber Brown, Christopher Brown (Brittany), Dustin Brown (Tammy), Haley Brown, Alyssa Brown, Ansley Brown, Brayden Brown and Andrew McDonald; nine great grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Landreth (Terry) of Lanett; adopted sister, Betty J. Mann of Goodwater; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Barney Browning; brothers, Gene Joiner and Willie Lee Joiner; and sisters, Betty Dye, and Effie King.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to UAB Medicine Russell Medical Cancer Center, 3446 U.S. Hwy 280, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City is in charge of the arrangements.