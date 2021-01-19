Mrs. Linda Hope Holman
1947 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mrs. Linda Hope Holman, 73, of Lagrange, will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Will Baker will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Holman passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, GA. She was born on October 22, 1947 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Chapman Hope and Essie Mae Davis Hope. She was a member of Alex City Church of Christ. Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a fireball of a lady, intelligent and a wonderful cook.
She is survived by her son, Donnie Holman (Tina) of Lagrange, GA; daughter, Mendy Hope Yawn (Michael) of Lagrange, GA; grandchildren, Bailee Holman, Landon Daniel, Carlee Holman; great-grandchild, Lennox Rose Gamble; brother, James Hope; sister, Annette Brewster and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Donald Tyrone Holman Sr.; son, John David Holman; parents and brother, Mike Hope.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.