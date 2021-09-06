Funeral service for Mrs. Linda H. Hunter will be 11 a.m.; Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Great Bethel Baptist Church, Alexander City, AL. Burial in Armour's Memorial Garden, Alexander City, AL. Visitation: Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at funeral home, 4 - 7 p.m. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.
Wife, mother, textile worker, leading lady, co-founder and spiritual educator… Linda H. Hunter born on February 26, 1951…. Her zest for life will be remembered long after her passing….
• Lady Linda transitioned on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL… There she fought a courageous battle….
• Lady Linda was surrounded by loved ones, who will strive to honor her memory by living their lives to the fullest…
• Lady Linda loved people. People was her passion. All persons that came in close proximity of her, was indeed blessed with an encouraging word or a comical moment… Her smile and presence would light up any room…
• Lady Linda was married to the late great, Dr. Eddie L. Hunter. Lady Linda leaves cherished memories to, 3 children: Levester(Lucrecia) Banks, Taiwan(LaTasha) Hunter and Dominica Jones… 12 grandchildren. 1 brother: Charles Ransaw, 2 brother-in-laws: Stanley(Linda) Hunter and Gregory Hunter. 2 sister-in-laws: Gloria Hunter and Annie Hunter. 1 Uncle: Lee(Ruth) Burns. 2 aunts: Annie Jennings and Mildred Billings…. A host of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives… Special loved ones: Chris Cunningham, Joe L. Russell and Robert Dubose..
• Lady Linda’s Legacy will live on for generations to come.
