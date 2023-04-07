Funeral Service for Mrs. Linda Duffey Kelly, 78, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, April 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Alexander City Church of Christ.  Minister Brendan Chance and Minister James Cullins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park.  The family will receive friends on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Alexander City Church of Christ.

