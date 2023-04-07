Funeral Service for Mrs. Linda Duffey Kelly, 78, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, April 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Alexander City Church of Christ. Minister Brendan Chance and Minister James Cullins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Alexander City Church of Christ.
Mrs. Kelly passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on May 29, 1944 in Alexander City to Balford Branard Duffey and Levis Bailey Duffey. She was a member of the Alexander City Church of Christ. Mrs. Linda worked at Russell for many years. She enjoyed shopping, riding down to the coast with her husband, playing card games, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Frank Kelly of Alexander City; children, Jeffrey Strickland (Kathy) of Alexander City, Christy Hethcox (Martin) of Sylacauga, and Sandy Strickland (Cale) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Jonathan Strickland of Jacksons Gap, Austin Hethcox of Sylacauga, and Dillon Hethcox of Sylacauga; great-grandchild, Sawyer Strickland of Alexander City; step-children, Amy Kelly-Hill (Beau) of Alexander City and Lee Kelly of Knightdale, NC; step-grandchildren, Amanda Kelly of Birmingham, Leeanne Kelly of Alexander City, and Jay Hill of Tuscaloosa; step-great-grandchild, Karson Kelly of Birmingham; half-sisters, Debbie of TN and Judy of Ft. Myers, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Daniel Kelly; and half-sisters, Rita and Becky.
