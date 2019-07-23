Mrs. Linda Cannon
1951 - 2019
Funeral Mass for Mrs. Linda Cannon, 68, of Wilsonville, Alabama, will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cannon passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. She was born on May 18, 1951 in Walker County, Alabama to Pete Farr and Lillian Mae Dye Saltsman. She was an active member of St. Paul's Cathedral in Birmingham. She was always a caretaker, loving especially her husband, her boys, and her dogs, all of whom will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her husband, Cris Cannon of Wilsonville, AL; sons, Craig Floyd (Dawn) and Brad Floyd (Kari); daughter, Natalie Richter; grandchildren, Wade Floyd, Colton Floyd, Khloe Floyd, and Wesley Godfrey; great-grandchild, Kinsley Godfrey; and many beloved dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Jo Newman; and brother, Steve Johnsey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Cancer Society, through their website, cancer.org.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.