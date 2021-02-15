Mrs. Lenora Alford
1925 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mrs. Lenora Alford, 95, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. John Harold Denney will officiate.
Mrs. Alford passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 21, 1925 in New Site, Alabama to Hal Leman Carter and Hattie Cotney Carter. She was a member of First Congregational Christian Church. Lenora was a very selfless lady who enjoyed helping others. Her family and friends were very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with them. Her hobbies included baking and reading.
She is survived by her children, Philip E. Alford (Terrie) of Sylacauga, Jean C. Duncan (Billy) of Alexander City, Larry C. Alford (Carol) of Peachtree City, GA; grandchildren, Courtney Blair, Adam Ponder (Sonya), Jenny Alford, Mark Alford; great-grandchildren, Levi Ponder, Hannah Ponder, Luke Ponder, Hudson Ponder; sister, Modene Forehand and brother, H.L. Carter (Patricia).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Elmer Cornelius Alford; parents; great-grandchild, Carrigan Ponder and sisters, Laverne Thomas and Bernie Mathis.
The family would like to thank her extended family, church, and friends who called, visited, and supported her over the years, especially Nita & Karen Marable who helped make it possible for her to live independently for so long.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.