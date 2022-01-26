Mrs. Lela M. Bishop Jan 26, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mrs. Lela M. Bishop Mrs. Lela M. Bishop, 57, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama died on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Russell Medical Center, Alexander City, AL. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Lela Bishop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lela M. Bishop Alabama Alexander City Funeral Home Jacksons Gap Arrangement Memorial Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook