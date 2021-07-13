Mrs. Laura Bell Dykes Oliver
1940 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Laura Bell Dykes Oliver, 81, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Pastor Jerry Abbett and Dr. Steve King will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Oliver passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham). She was born on June 3, 1940, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Earnest Roosevelt Dykes and Sallie Mason Dykes. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Alexander City. Laura Bell was an icon in Alexander City and will be greatly missed by many. She became lifelong friends with Barbara Young from the time they met and that led to a 50 year working relationship beginning with the Alexander City school system and ending with the City of Alexander City where she served as administrative assistant to Barbara during her term as mayor. Laura was “The Historian” for the Avondale community and worked to keep this close community together and the history documented. Her dream was to establish an Avondale museum for this community. Her hobbies included: antiquing, collecting, and holding estate sales. She was a founding member of the Lake Martin Collectors Club which is still active after 40 years. She loved Gospel music, Billy Todd, 50’s music, and Elvis.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Lynn; grandsons, Jeremy Dykes Lynn (Ariel), Zachary Johnathon Lynn; great-grandchild, Brogan Dykes Lynn; sister, Luvenia Culberson; nephew, Steve Culberson and family; niece, Dawn Durden and family; and her brother’s family, Linda Dykes, Rock Dykes, Dana Dykes, Rhonda Dykes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Oliver, parents and brother, Donald R. Dykes.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.