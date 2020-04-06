Mrs. Kelli Kelly
1974 - 2020
Mrs. Kelli Kelly, 45, of Alexander City, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 17, 1974 in Alexander City, Alabama to Lonnie Howard and Wanda Brown Page. She was an active member of Alex City Church of Christ.
Kelli’s first priority in life was caring for her family. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother. She obtained her Master’s in Education Administration from University of Cincinnati and has been serving as the assistant principal at Benjamin Russell High School for the past 9 years, retiring in October of 2019. During her time in education she has impacted many lives. She always inspired her student’s to reach their fullest potential and let nothing hold them back. Her colleagues as well learned a lot from her and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her father, Lonnie Howard; mother, Wanda Page; husband of years 23 years, David Kelly; daughter, Sara Beth and son, Jackson Kelly; brother, Scott Howard and Father and mother -in-law Ray and Martha Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to The Kelli Kelly Memorial Fund c/o Riverbank and Trust, PO BOX 669, Alexander City, AL 35011 to establish a scholarship in her honor.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.