Mrs. Katie Ravenell Adair
1922 - 2021
Katie Ravenell “Mama Nell” Adair of Goodwater, Alabama passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Chapman Nursing Home in Alexander City, Alabama. She was born on July 8, 1922 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Ernest Allen and Jimmie Bronell Abbett Waters. Nell married James Louis Adair on June 25, 1943. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She served her community and church in Mount Olive for over 60 years baking, gardening, and always welcoming anyone into her home. The children in the community loved going to her home and Mama Nell treated all of them as her own. She was an avid reader and loved to play dominoes and cards.
She is survived by one daughter, Phyllis A. Petty of Alexander City, and one son, James Stanley Adair (Debbie) of Goshen, Alabama as well as nine grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Louis Adair, a son, Ernest “Ernie” Thomas Adair, a sister Myrtis “Monk” Burnette, and her parents Ernest and Jimmie Waters. Services will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Mount Olive Cemetery. Please do not send flowers but donations are welcome to Mount Olive First Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund, 7236 Coosa County Road 49, Goodwater, AL 35072.