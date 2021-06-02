Mrs. Kathryn “Kitty” J. Bryans
1930 - 2021
Mrs. Kathryn “Kitty” J. Bryans, 90, of Dadeville, AL, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. She was born on October 22, 1930 in Turner County, Georgia to Fred J. Andrews and Dovie Mauldin Andrews. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Dadeville and loved her church dearly. Miss Kitty loved life, loved people and was happiest when she was around others. She loved being outside and working in her yard and garden. She and her family owned and operated the IGA in Dadeville for many years. After Miss Kitty retired from the grocery business, she worked at Lakeshore Community Hospital for 30 years. She loved her family and friends very much and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Andy Bryans; and niece, Teresa Andrews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin Guy Bryans; and brothers, Harris J. Andrews and Clinton Andrews.
A private family graveside service will be held in Sycamore, GA.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home in Dadeville, AL and Perry Funeral Chapel in Ashburn, GA are in charge of the arrangements.