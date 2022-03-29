Funeral Service for Mrs. June Graves, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Lenny Arnold will officiate. Burial will follow in the Zion Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Graves passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on July 17, 1933, to Jacob Charlie Whaley and Rebecca Rhames Whaley. She owned and operated Dennis Trading post for several years. She was also an active realtor and worked for Still Waters Resort, selling timeshare, homes, and land inside the resort. She then managed The Shores Condos in Orange Beach. Afterwards, she moved to Fairhope and worked as a realtor until she retired. She was a strong and selfless lady who loved her family and would always help someone in need. She also loved and cared for many animals.
She is survived by her daughter, Dee Ayers (Stacy) of Jacksons Gap; grandchildren, Austin Holley, Brooke Ayers Hay (Curtis), Tristin Ayers, Tanton Ayers, and Saylor Ayers all of Jacksons Gap, and David Storey of Oxford; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Charles David Storey and Daniel Storey; and husband, Paul Graves.
The family will accept flowers or donations to the Lake Martin Animal Shelter 2505 Sugar Creek Rd. Alexander City, AL 35010.