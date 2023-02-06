The family of Mrs. June Ann White, 74, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, AL. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Bay Pine Baptist Church, during the morning worship service at 11:00 am. Pastor Andrew Collum will officiate.
Mrs. White passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 peacefully at her home. She was born on June 14, 1948 in Buffalo, New York to Gasper Vincent and Lillian Notary Vincent. She was an active member of Bay Pine Baptist Church.
June was a life-long Scrabble player and enjoyed every opportunity to beat her husband, Norm. She loved living life on the lake, particularly watching the birds and squirrels that abound. She and Norm were avid travelers, visiting Hawaii, the National Parks, as well as taking regular trips to see their ten grandchildren. She hosted extended family gatherings on the Finger Lakes in upstate New York as the children grew up.
She continued this tradition twice per year in her home on Lake Martin for nearly 20 years, as the grandchildren came along. Her presence and dedication as a mother and a grandmother molded her children in the path of her Savior; may her faith live on through generations.
June is survived by her husband of 53 years, Norman Henry White; daughters, Pamela Gaylor (Jason) and Sandra Young (Martin); son, Paul White; grandchildren, Jessica Towery, Alexander Towery, Layton Towery, James Young, Amanda Young, David Young, Daniel Young, Benjamin White, Avynlea White and Irelynd White; great-grandchild, Avelyn Carlisle; brother, Mark Vincent (Barbara); and brothers-in-law, Charlie Dehn and Bill White (Sharon).
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas White; and sister, Deborah Dehn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Bay Pine Baptist Church, PO Box 267, Jacksons Gap, AL 36861-0267.
