Mrs. Julia Moody
1936 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Julia Moody, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Green will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Moody passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on February 5, 1936 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Cooper Meacham and Ruby Maness Meacham. She was a member of Sunny Level United Methodist Church. Mrs. Moody was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with all her family, watching Atlanta Braves and Alabama football.
She is survived by her children, Frank D. Moody, Jr. (Danielle), Betty Ann Smith (Marlin), Douglas Moody (Kristi); five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Nina Griggs and Kitty McGill (Ken).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Durell Moody, Sr.; parents, and brother, Billy Meacham.
