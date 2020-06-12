Mrs. Julia Lee Iddon
1936 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Julia Lee Iddon, 83, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Wayne Hicks will officiate.
Mrs. Iddon passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at UAB Palliative Care. She was born on June 23, 1936 in Columbus, Georgia to Julian Pridgeon and Effie Hindsman Pridgeon. She was a longtime and active member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and helped organize Communion. Mrs. Judy was an excellent homemaker that took care of her home and family. She was known for her excellent brownies and for sending cards and letters to family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John William Iddon of Alexander City; daughter, Connie Howard (Daryl) of Alexander City; son, Brian Iddon (Melisa) of Alexander City; son-in-law, Darryle Blankenship of Alexander City; grandchildren, Courtney Martin (Brad) of Auburn, Austin Howard (Chelsea) of Alexander City and Katie Welborn (Dustin) of Birmingham; and great-grandchildren, Cathryn Martin and Joseph Martin,
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carole Lee Blankenship; and brothers, William Pridgeon and Charles Pridgeon.
All visitations and services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Dept of Public Health.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.