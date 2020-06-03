Mrs. Julia Ann Jones
1947 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Julia Ann Jones, 73, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Stone Ridge Baptist Church formerly known as Sixth Street Baptist Church. Dr. Josh Sammons and Rev. Tommy Thornton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the church.
Mrs. Jones went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 14, 1947 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Woodrow Trimble and Lessie Ruth Johnson Trimble. Mrs. Jones loved her family dearly, especially her precious grandchildren. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a very active member of Stone Ridge/Six Street Baptist Church. Mrs. Jones loved teaching, supported ministry and served others at every opportunity. She was an Auburn University graduate and a member of PHI KAPPA PHI AU Chapter. She was a member of Atagi Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Jones was part of the Hackneyville Prayer Warriors Bible study group and many other bible study groups in her community. She was a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club and Russell Medical Center Auxiliary. Mrs. Jones truly had a servant’s heart, a giving spirit, and an ability to make everyone feel special.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Forrest Dale Jones; daughters, Jackie Mobley (David) and Jennifer Pemberton (Kelly); son, Dale Jones (Roberta); grandchildren, Leigh Ann Tapia (David), Jackson Mobley, Bradleigh Mobley, Tyler Machen, Forrest Dale Jones, III, Ryder Mobley, Breck Mobley, Emilee Jones, Drew Pemberton, Jasmine Pemberton, Taylor Pemberton and Sydney Pemberton; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Tapia, Annie Ruth Tapia, Georgia Claire Pemberton, Brooklyn Dassaro and Hudson Pemberton; sisters, Betty Champlin (Rick) and Linda Blackwell; brother, James Woodrow Trimble (Ange); a host of nieces and nephews and her Beloved Dog, Buddy Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will accept flowers or memorial donations to Stone Ridge Baptist Church Education Fund for the Theological education for Amy Young, 2324 Six Street Extension, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.
