Mrs. Judy Milam Robinson
1943 - 2021
Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Judy Milam Robinson, 78, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Mausoleum. Rev. James Haskins will officiate.
Mrs. Robinson passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Russell Medical. She was born on January 14, 1943 in Alexander City, Alabama to Reuben Drew Milam and Erbie Lee Walker Milam. Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her family held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their many activities such as playing baseball and attending dance recitals.
Judy graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught school for 32 years and adored her students. Her hobbies included playing the piano and listening to music.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James “Jimmy” Robinson of Alexander City; daughters, Jami R. McDonell (Rich) of Alpharetta, Joy R. Stewart (Brandon) of Alexander City.
grandchildren, Holly M. Estes (John), Curt McDonell, Jacob Booker, Bradley Stewart and her loving fur baby, Angel.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Alexander City Schools Education Foundation at acsef.net or 375 Lee Street, Alexander City, Al, 35010 or to the Alzheimer's Association P O Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.