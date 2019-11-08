Mrs. Judith Connell Brown
1949 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Judith Connell Brown, 70, of Daviston, Alabama, will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church. She will Lie In State at the church for one hour prior to the service. Elder Jonathan Blakely will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ephesus Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brown passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born on November 5, 1949 in Alexander City, Alabama to Jesse A. Connell Sr. and Louise Robertson Connell. She was an active member of Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church. Judi was a selfless soul who loved life and supported everyone around her. She was a ray of light-she could light up the darkest of rooms- she loved spending time with her family and friends and she loved her pups.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dewey Brown of Daviston; daughter, Rhonda J. (Ricky) Simmons of Alexander City; son, Derwin R. (Tara) Brown of Silverhill, AL; grandchildren, Carrie S. (Allan) Goram, Joseph J. Simmons; brothers, George L. Connell, Jesse A. (Diana) Connell Jr., Joseph L. Connell; brother-in-laws, Redge (Emma Jean Thweatt) Brown, Wilbur J. (Patricia) Brown; sister-in-law, Bug (Hulan) Mattox and loving caregiver Tracie Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Mary Louise.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church, 1845 Ephesus Road, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.