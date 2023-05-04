A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Judi Cannon, 68, of Goodwater, will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Goodwater Baptist Church. Bro. Joe Fain and Dr. Jeff Fuller will officiate.
Mrs. Cannon passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, surrounded by her immediate family. She was born on September 10, 1954, in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Raymond H. Irons and Shirley E. Wood Irons. She was a member of Goodwater Baptist Church. Judi was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana to her grandchildren. She loved anything purple and her Yorkies. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and jewelry making but has always had a passion for painting and sketching. Judi and Billy are Corvair enthusiasts, and she was the Secretary of Vulcan Corvair Enthusiasts Car Club.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Billy B. Cannon Jr. of Goodwater, AL; daughters, Shandel Rae Bowling (Chris) of Prattville, AL, and Lyssa Louise Williams (Jon) of Alexander City, AL; son, Shawn David Cannon of Anniston, AL; grandchildren, Cody Hemphill, Austin Judge Cannon, Malakai David Cannon, Kamlyn Nevaeh Bowling, Auran Skye Bowling, Lexi Ann Williams (Jason), Kayli Rae Williams, Olivia LouJean Williams, Izabellah Avalene Williams, Isaiah Derick Dewayne Williams; great-grandchildren, Evalynn Brooke Cannon, LilyAnna Rose Cannon, soon to be great-granddaughter; sisters, Sandra Tobin, Helen Mead (Pete), Phyliss Lathrop (Ronald), Tammy Bennett and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond Irons Jr., James Irons, Gary Irons; son-in-law, Derick Dewayne Williams; father-in-law, Billy Bob Cannon and Mother-in-law, Lou Jean Bagley-Cannon.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma, City, OK 73123-3000, please include the name of deceased, next of kin and the address of the next of kin.
