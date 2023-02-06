Mrs. Joyce Mullican Trussell passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the age of 75.
She loved working as an educator for 41 years. She faithfully supported Ridgecrest Baptist Church for over 30 years. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Monday, February 6th at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home followed by a celebration of life and burial service on Tuesday, February 7th at 1pm.
Joyce is survived by her children, Laura (Brent) Dickey and Phillip Joseph (Misty) Trussell; grandchildren Anna and Andrew Dickey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Phillip V. Trussell; her parents, Joseph R. Mullican and Ruth Mullican; her in-laws, Phillip Max Trussell and Adelle Griffin Trussell. Pall bearers will be Herbert Golden, Dr. Mickey Golden, Dr. Torey Herring, Robert Miller, Bob Uland, and Philip Uland.
