Mrs. Joyce Lyons Raynes
1931 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mrs. Joyce Lyons Raynes, 90, of Montgomery, was on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Alex City Cemetery. Minister James Cullins officiated.
Mrs. Raynes passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence. She was born on January 20, 1931, in Fort Payne, Alabama to Maston Green Lyons and Maggie Nappier Lyons. She was a member of Alex City Church of Christ.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana Raynes, Debra Raynes Byrd (Tony), Donna Raynes Rhodes (Steve); son, Lester P. Raynes Jr.; grandchildren, Jennifer Byrd Lee (Chris), Stacey Rhodes Benton (Cody); great-grandchildren, Tyler and Carson Stone, Dylan Lee, Adlyne and Avery Benton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester P. Raynes Sr., and her parents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE (Cancer Outreach), 2036 Cherokee Road, Suite 25, Alexander City, AL, 35010
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.