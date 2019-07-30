Mrs. Joyce Ann Perry
1942 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mrs. Joyce Ann Perry, 76, of New Site, will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Mark Rasbury and Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Perry passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born on August 25, 1942 in Alexander City, Alabama to Durell and Annie Pearl Spears. She was a member of the Klassic Kruisers car club and enjoyed the many activities at the New Site Senior Center. She had a special place in her heart for her family and enjoyed spending time and sharing her cooking with them. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron Perry of New Site, AL; daughters, Paula Kierce (Barry) of Montgomery, AL, and Kathy Lambert (Sid) of Ball Ground, GA; grandchildren, Corey Speaks and Mitch Foster; and great-grandchild, Aidan Foster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Johnny Spears.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the New Site Senior Center, through New Site City Hall.
