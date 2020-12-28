Mrs. Joan Beam Carroll
1937 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Joan Beam Carroll, 83, of Dadeville, will be Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Union Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. David Waldrop will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Carroll passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Dadeville Healthcare Center. She was born on December 14, 1937 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Joe Green Beam and Lillie Mae Turner Beam. She was a member of Union Methodist Church. Mrs. Carroll loved to cook for her family and friends. She enjoyed boat riding on Lake Martin, baking with Marie and riding around looking at Christmas lights. Mrs. Carroll was happiest when she was with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan Marie Carroll of Dadeville; sisters-in-law, Martha Beam of Dadeville and Ann Beam of Albertville; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Roy Carroll; brothers, Johnnie Roy Beam, and Cecil Levi Beam; and former husband, Roy W. Carroll.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.