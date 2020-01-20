Mrs. Jimmie Hugh Jackson
1932 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Jimmie Hugh Jackson, 87, of New Site, Alabama, will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jackson passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Chapman’s Healthcare. She was born on June 26, 1932 in Abanda, Alabama to Dewey and Ora Griffin Sanders. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. Mrs. Jackson was a gentle, loving soul. She got pleasure out of helping others by sending cards, cooking food and visiting those who were in need. She was a master gardener and excellent cook, especially her chocolate pies and tea cakes.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Jean (Ricky) Thompson, Susan (Toni) Jackson; grandchildren, Ashley Thompson (Jon) Manley, Tiffany Thompson (John) Clark; great-grandchildren, Jackson Clark, Garrett Clark, Braylei Smith, Alayna Manley, Addyson Manley; sisters, Ruth Goins, Gale Parrott; brothers, James (Linda) Sanders, Jerry (Sarah) Sanders, Mike (Debbie) Sanders; sisters-in-law, Melba Boyd, Elizabeth Folsom and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert and her son, Wayne; sisters, Audrey Howard, Clack Bickham and Betty Jean Bence.
The family would like to extend its’ appreciation to Chapman’s Healthcare for their tremendous quality of care and kindness during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autismspeaks.org, New Salem Baptist Church or a charity of one’s choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.