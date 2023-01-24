A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Jill Marie Patterson, 68, of Goodwater, will be Friday, January 27, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Brother Charlie Horton will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Jill passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Goodwater Healthcare Center. She was born on February 8, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard Ernie Hay and Lorraine Anderson Hay. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and loved outdoors, camping, and working on puzzles.
She is survived by her son, Anthony (Jennifer) Wolf of Salem, AL; brother, Rick (Chris) Hay of Camp Hill, AL; and sister, Mary (Hal) Morris of Lamar, SC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Derle Patterson; parents, Richard and Lorraine Hay; daughter, Christy Spencer; and sister, Carol Harrington.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jill's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of Alabama, www.alz.org.
