Mrs. Jessie Gertrude Taylor
1942 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mrs. Jessie Gertrude Taylor, 78, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Eagle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Taylor Gurley will officiate. The family asks that everyone wear masks for the safety of all.
Mrs. Taylor passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born on October 8, 1942 in Dothan, Alabama to Albert E. Saunders and Lillie Mae Woodham Saunders. She was a member of Eagle Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Taylor enjoyed working with her flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and could cook anything. For many years she was a line waiter at Russell Corporation and was a school bus driver for 27 years for the Tallapoosa County Board of Education. Mrs. Taylor loved her family very much, especially her grandson.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her daughter, Michelle Lovett (Tommy) of Jackson's Gap; and grandsons, Logan Lovett and Michael Lovett, both of Jacksons Gap.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Monty Buddy Taylor; son, Stephen Glenn Taylor; and sister-in-law, Katherine Taylor.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.