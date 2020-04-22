Mrs. Jerri Ann Hallmark
1945 - 2020
Mrs. Jerri Ann Hallmark, 74, of Alexander City passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home after an extended illness surrounded by her family. She was born May 22, 1945, in Atlanta, GA.
Mrs. Hallmark was the pastor’s wife at First Baptist Church of Alexander City for 20 years. She taught school for 21 years, with 10 of those being at Jim Pearson Elementary School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Alexander City, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union. She has gone on a number of mission trips, and she has traveled extensively around the United States and the world. Additionally, she was a painter and a member of Artists Association of Central Alabama. Mrs. Hallmark was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Mrs. Hallmark is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Gerald Hallmark. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Clay Hallmark (Leslie) of Lexington, TN and Joey Hallmark (Brandi) of Anderson, SC.; two brothers Jim Harden and Joe Harden in Georgia. She also leaves behind six grandchildren: Cassie Zawacki (Chad), Kayla Hallmark, Gabe Hallmark, Cole Hallmark, Nora Hallmark, and Lucy Hallmark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lenora West and her sister Willa Brownlee.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Alabama for family. Friends may visit the Hallmark’s home on Saturday April 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. come and go. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the First Baptist Church PO Box 400 Alexander City, AL 35010.
