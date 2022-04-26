Memorial Service for Mrs. Jennifer Lee Giese Martin, 59, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Jeremy Simpson and Randy Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Martin passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at M.D. Anderson in Houston, TX. She was born on December 5, 1962, in Bakersfield, California to Gerald Harrison Giese and Cara Lee Swanner Giese. She was a member of First Baptist Church Alexander City. She graduated from Texas A&M before getting her master’s degree at Auburn University. She taught for 22 years in the Alexander City school system. She enjoyed volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. She was a strong woman whose faith was evident in the life she lived. She had a compassionate servant’s heart and never turned down the chance to help someone in need.
She is survived by her husband, Terrell Martin of Alexander City; son, Joshua Martin of Montgomery; daughters, Katie Martin of Alexander City and Abby Lutz (Davis) of Birmingham; parents, Gerald Harrison and Cara Lee Giese of Montgomery, TX; sister, Jana Wiese (Paul) of Laguna Niguel, CA; and in-laws, Glenn and Betty Martin of Cragford.