Mrs. Jeanette Saxon Bishop
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Jeanette Bishop was born on July 26, 1938 in Alexander City, Alabama to Jim Frank Saxon and Erma Norma Sewell Saxon. She passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Alexander City.
Jeanette graduated from Benjamin Russell High School and then attended Auburn University where she received her Master’s Degree in Education. She then began her teaching career at Laurel Elementary School (Stephens) retiring after more than 30 years. Her hobbies included gardening, needle point and reading.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, James R. Bishop; daughters, Lorrie Dark-Bishop (Jim), Lynn Dark-Mezick (Gene); stepdaughter, Sherry Patterson (Phil); grandchildren, Will Mezick (Jennifer), Ben Mezick (Allison), Alden Mezick (Melanie), Hayden Mezick and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin Hassett Dark; parents and brother, James Robert Saxon.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.