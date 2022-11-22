Graveside Service for Mrs. Jean Satterfield Tidwell, 80, of Jacksons Gap, will be Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Hillview Memorial Park. Dr. Josh Sammons will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tidwell passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1942 in Daviston, Alabama to Gene L. Satterfield and Marilyn Pruett Satterfield. During her life she lived in many places, but always called Alabama home. It was her lifelong dream to live on Lake Martin. After retiring, she and her husband, Billy, returned to Alabama to live on Lake Martin. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her two grandsons. She and Billy were avid antique motorcycle enthusiasts and traveled the country with their antique motorcycle friends.
She is survived by her son, Brad Tidwell (Adelia) of Jacksons Gap; grandchildren, Harris Tidwell of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Garrett Tidwell of Atlanta, GA; and nephew, John Coker of Goodwater.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Billy J. Tidwell; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Tidwell Rhodes.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.