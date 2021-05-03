Mrs. Jean S. Hayes
1934 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Jean S. Hayes, 86, of Kellyton, Alabama, will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kellyton Baptist Church. Bro. Jeff Hardy and Bro. Vern Ogle will officiate. Burial will follow in the Kellyton Memory Garden. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kellyton Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hayes passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on December 20, 1934 in Randolph County, Alabama to Otis Davis Shivers and Eva Alberta McGill Shivers. She was a member of Kellyton Baptist Church. Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed making others laugh, taking trips with her family and collecting tea pots. Her collection of over 900 tea pots earned her the nickname of “Tea Pot Lady.”
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Fuller (Greg) of Alexander City, Ronda J. Porch (Mack) of Jacksons Gap, Donna Whaley Baker of Jacksons Gap; grandchildren, Joey Fuller (Kathryn), Heather Forbus (Jeremy), Shane Patterson (Mona), Selina Patterson, Andy Patterson (Paige), Marty Porch (Diane), Michelle Shanahan (Brian),Woody Trimble III (Karen); sister, Shirley Haynes (John);Great-grandchildren, Madison Fuller, Connor Fuller, Toby Forbus, Carley Forbus, Brady Forbus, Zach Patterson, Damion Patterson, Dustin Smith, David Tankersley, Cameron Patterson, Paden Thornton (Avery), Craig Porch, Jordan Shanahan,Paisley Shanahan, Kyle Trimble,Cade Trimble, Devin Patterson; great-great-grandchildren, Halem Patterson and Ava Thornton and sister-in-law Rebecca Shivers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Junior Whaley; husband, Clifford D. Hayes; sisters, Ann Whitehead, Faye Funderburk; brothers, Clyde, Dige, Gladstone and Otis D. Shivers Jr.,
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.