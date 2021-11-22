Graveside Service for Mrs. Janice Elaine Fomby, 68, of Alexander City, will be Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Garden of Love Cemetery in New Site. Rev. Raymond Long will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fomby passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 5, 1953 in Tallapoosa County to Thomas Jackson Smith and Ximenia Ruth Mims Smith. She accepted Jesus as her savior at a young age and taught Sunday School for many years. She loved crafting, sewing, cooking, and yard sales. She was a wonderful cook, making the best fudge, chicken dressing, cakes and pies you ever tasted. She loved having a good time and always had a smile. She was affectionately known to her grands as Nanny. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, who was the most wonderful caregiver for her the last years of her life. Janice will be truly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Sanders Fomby of Alexander City; daughters, Sandy Bishop (Richard) and Jill Edwards (Scotty) both of Alexander City; grandchildren, Hunter Goodwin (Shea) of Alexander City, Samantha Caldwell (Casey) of Roanoke, Curtis Ward (Layla) of Childersburg; Jessica Cassiano (Eric) of Alexander City, Justin Bishop (Dana) and Jake Bishop (Eliza) both of New Site; great-grandchildren, Marleigh, Ally, Curtis, Rory, Carter, Dane, Danika, Cameron, Karlee, Carter, and two more on the way; sisters, Charlene Steverson (John) of Alexander City, Barbara Roberts of Valley, Jimmie Sue Hill of Fairfax; brother, Johnny Smith (Freddie) of Alexander City; special friend, Lindy Hill of New Site and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Tommie Romine and brother, Allen Smith.