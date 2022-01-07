Funeral Service for Mrs. Janet Ruth Baker McDaniel, 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:30 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. John Hill will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. McDaniel passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born on August 6, 1942 in Alexander City, Alabama to Ruben Ralph Baker and Adie Ruth Forbus Baker. She was an active member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church and loved her church dearly. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, playing the piano, tending to her flowers and cooking/baking. She could make the best banana pudding and cream cheese pound cake. She worked for Russell Corporation and Avondale for many years and retired as the Plant Secretary at Avondale.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ralph Labron McDaniel of Alexander City; son, Robert "Louie" McDaniel of Colleyville, TX; daughter, Opal "Renee" Latham (Dewayne) of Daviston; grandchildren, Chase McDaniel, Dustin Latham (Chanel), Amber Nabors (Justin), and Christin Burdick (Anthony); great-grandchildren, Addison Latham, Mason Nabors, Lem Nabors, Matthew Burdick, Allie Burdick and Avery Burdick.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ann Scott.