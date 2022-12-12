Graveside Service for Mrs. Jane Watson Jordan, 61, of Bainbridge, Georgia and formerly of Alexander City, will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Hillview Memorial Park. Randy Anderson will officiate.
Mrs. Jordan passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. She was born on November 11, 1961 in Alexander City, Alabama to Edward Ray Watson and Clara Adair Watson. Jane was a graduate of Benjamin Russell High School in 1980 and from Auburn University in December 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Management from the School of Business. Jane’s family were members of Sunny Level Methodist Church during her childhood. After a tragic accident in 1986 claimed her mobility, she became an avid researcher of many topics including cooking, gardening and holistic medicine. Jane was also a cancer survivor after battling the disease twice.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, William “Billy” M. Jordan; brothers-in-law, Edwin Jordan and Robert Jordan; and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy Watson; and niece, Julia Watson.
